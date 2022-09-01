It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) stock

The closing price of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) was 7.96 for the day, down -9.75% from the previous closing price of $8.82. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1278629 shares were traded. SPWH reached its highest trading level at $8.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPWH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on May 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On December 06, 2021, Lake Street Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $20.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Barker Jon bought 1,000 shares for $11.02 per share. The transaction valued at 11,015 led to the insider holds 531,085 shares of the business.

SCHNEIDER JOSEPH P bought 10,000 shares of SPWH for $111,000 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 99,217 shares after completing the transaction at $11.10 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, White Jeffrey Justin, who serves as the Interim CFO of the company, bought 857 shares for $11.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,856 and bolstered with 83,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sportsman’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPWH has reached a high of $17.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.95.

Shares Statistics:

SPWH traded an average of 653.67K shares per day over the past three months and 483.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.25M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPWH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.90, compared to 5.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.69% and a Short% of Float of 9.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.