Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) closed at 16.89 in the last session, down -3.26% from day before closing price of $17.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2875920 shares were traded. LEVI reached its highest trading level at $17.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LEVI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $32.

Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 when JAFFE SETH sold 12,782 shares for $18.75 per share. The transaction valued at 239,662 led to the insider holds 148,299 shares of the business.

JAFFE SETH sold 11,948 shares of LEVI for $196,425 on Jun 30. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 148,299 shares after completing the transaction at $16.44 per share. On May 31, another insider, JAFFE SETH, who serves as the EVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 12,642 shares for $18.29 each. As a result, the insider received 231,222 and left with 148,299 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Levi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEVI has reached a high of $28.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LEVI traded on average about 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 397.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.09M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEVI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.75, compared to 6.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 7.39%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LEVI is 0.48, which was 0.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.59 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.78 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.76B, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.95B and the low estimate is $6.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.