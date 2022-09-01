MCY (Mercury General Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Mercury General Corporation’s stock clocked out at 31.90, down -1.42% from its previous closing price of $32.36. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1726095 shares were traded. MCY reached its highest trading level at $32.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MCY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 29, 2019, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Compass Point reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on August 02, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Little Joshua Eric bought 400 shares for $33.16 per share. The transaction valued at 13,264 led to the insider holds 2,500 shares of the business.

Little Joshua Eric bought 100 shares of MCY for $4,733 on May 19. The Director now owns 2,100 shares after completing the transaction at $47.33 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Little Joshua Eric, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 300 shares for $52.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,618 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCY has reached a high of $60.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MCY traded 481.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 619.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.57M. Insiders hold about 35.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MCY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.73, compared to 1.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.52, MCY has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.27. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.96.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $-0.33, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $-0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 2 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.99B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.21B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.