Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $157.16 in the most recent trading day, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) closed at 162.93, up 3.67%. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 40764819 shares were traded. META reached its highest trading level at $167.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $162.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of META by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on August 19, 2022, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $225 from $280 previously.

On July 29, 2022, DZ Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $140.

On July 26, 2022, Itau BBA started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $188.Itau BBA initiated its Market Perform rating on July 26, 2022, with a $188 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Newstead Jennifer sold 342 shares for $162.48 per share. The transaction valued at 55,568 led to the insider holds 23,664 shares of the business.

Bosworth Andrew sold 15,000 shares of META for $2,647,200 on Aug 17. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 98,519 shares after completing the transaction at $176.48 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Bosworth Andrew, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 17,428 shares for $176.48 each. As a result, the insider received 3,075,693 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Meta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, META has reached a high of $384.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $154.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 167.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 228.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 28.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 22.36M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.27B. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for META as of Jul 14, 2022 were 26.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.02, compared to 31.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 38 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.58 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $3.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.87, with high estimates of $5.88 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.05 and $8.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.4. EPS for the following year is $11.99, with 54 analysts recommending between $22.12 and $8.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 52 analysts have provided revenue estimates for META’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $114.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $119.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.93B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 52 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $133.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156B and the low estimate is $121.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.