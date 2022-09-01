MSPR (MSP Recovery Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, MSP Recovery Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.72, down -9.95% from its previous closing price of $1.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1168630 shares were traded. MSPR reached its highest trading level at $2.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MSPR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Quesada Frank Carlos bought 40,000 shares for $1.94 per share. The transaction valued at 77,500 led to the insider holds 138,909 shares of the business.

NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 15,000 shares of MSPR for $39,112 on Aug 22. The 10% Owner now owns 327,499 shares after completing the transaction at $2.61 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Quesada Frank Carlos, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $2.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 82,608 and bolstered with 98,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSPR has reached a high of $11.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8396, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1901.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MSPR traded 1.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.65M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MSPR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 0.83, compared to 134.37k on Jun 14, 2022.