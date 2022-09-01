Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) closed the day trading at 30.78 down -0.26% from the previous closing price of $30.86. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1694338 shares were traded. SWIR reached its highest trading level at $30.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.76.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SWIR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $21.50 to $24.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWIR has reached a high of $30.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SWIR traded about 1.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SWIR traded about 930.03k shares per day. A total of 38.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.63M. Insiders hold about 6.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SWIR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.31, compared to 1.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.41 and a low estimate of $-1.01, while EPS last year was $-0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $-0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.68 and $-1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.19. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $-0.35.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $78.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $84M to a low estimate of $50M. As of the current estimate, Sierra Wireless Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.37M, an estimated decrease of -30.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.43M, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of $-30.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $128.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $452.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $439.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $448.59M, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $527.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $560M and the low estimate is $500.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.