The name Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) closed at 4.44 down -0.45% from its previous closing price of $4.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1787666 shares were traded. BBVA reached its highest trading level at $4.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4300.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBVA has reached a high of $7.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4878, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3882.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBVA has traded an average of 3.17M shares per day and 2.51M over the past ten days. A total of 6.01B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.99B. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BBVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 0.85, compared to 1.64M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BBVA is 0.34, from 0.06 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.86. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BBVA, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 10, 2012 when the company split stock in a 48:47 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.19B, down -12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.2B and the low estimate is $23.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.