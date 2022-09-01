The name H World Group Limited (HTHT) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, H World Group Limited’s stock clocked out at 37.63, up 3.92% from its previous closing price of $36.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2087569 shares were traded. HTHT reached its highest trading level at $37.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HTHT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTHT has reached a high of $51.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HTHT traded 1.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 311.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.57M. Insiders hold about 56.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HTHT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.32M with a Short Ratio of 6.90, compared to 9.34M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, HTHT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.21.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $-0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $-0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $534.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $599.32M to a low estimate of $506.61M. As of the current estimate, H World Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $569.17M, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.08B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.