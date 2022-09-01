The name Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s stock clocked out at 54.23, down -1.04% from its previous closing price of $54.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1088699 shares were traded. LPX reached its highest trading level at $55.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.68.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LPX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $57.

On June 23, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $67.

TD Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Gottung Lizanne C sold 7,635 shares for $75.02 per share. The transaction valued at 572,778 led to the insider holds 31,522 shares of the business.

Southern William Bradley bought 5,350 shares of LPX for $359,734 on Nov 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 466,312 shares after completing the transaction at $67.24 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Louisiana-Pacific’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPX has reached a high of $79.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LPX traded 1.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.56M. Shares short for LPX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 4.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.27% and a Short% of Float of 7.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.58, LPX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%. The current Payout Ratio is 5.00% for LPX, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.92 and a low estimate of $3.59, while EPS last year was $4.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.33, with high estimates of $3.97 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.91 and $11.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.68. EPS for the following year is $6.74, with 9 analysts recommending between $8.61 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.2B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1B, a decrease of -17.90% less than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $808M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.55B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.94B and the low estimate is $2.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.