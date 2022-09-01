The name Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Varonis Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at 27.35, up 0.11% from its previous closing price of $27.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1509745 shares were traded. VRNS reached its highest trading level at $28.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRNS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 27, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on April 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Segev Ofer sold 1,500 shares for $31.48 per share. The transaction valued at 47,216 led to the insider holds 75,410 shares of the business.

Gottlieb Dov sold 8,907 shares of VRNS for $294,554 on Jun 02. The VP and General Counsel now owns 161,722 shares after completing the transaction at $33.07 per share. On May 09, another insider, Kess Avrohom J., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,400 shares for $29.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 71,880 and bolstered with 8,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNS has reached a high of $73.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRNS traded 1.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 771.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.03M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.11, compared to 3.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $491M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $485M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $487.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.13M, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $592.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $606.38M and the low estimate is $572.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.