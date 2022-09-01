The name W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) closed at 64.80 down -0.67% from its previous closing price of $65.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1163012 shares were traded. WRB reached its highest trading level at $65.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of W. R. Berkley Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Argus on August 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72.

On February 03, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $106.

On December 16, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $98.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on December 16, 2021, with a $98 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD bought 1,434 shares for $61.85 per share. The transaction valued at 88,692 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD bought 4,566 shares of WRB for $283,092 on Jul 29. The Director now owns 4,566 shares after completing the transaction at $62.00 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $80.31 each. As a result, the insider received 2,007,700 and left with 802,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, W.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRB has reached a high of $71.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WRB has traded an average of 1.26M shares per day and 888.67k over the past ten days. A total of 276.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.04M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WRB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.27, compared to 2.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WRB is 0.40, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.69. The current Payout Ratio is 7.50% for WRB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2019 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.19. EPS for the following year is $4.84, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.76 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.78B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.81B to a low estimate of $2.74B. As of the current estimate, W. R. Berkley Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.42B, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.9B, an increase of 12.40% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.86B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.46B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.44B and the low estimate is $10.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.