There are many powerful catalysts in the market: AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) can be one of them

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) closed the day trading at 134.46 down -0.80% from the previous closing price of $135.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5789572 shares were traded. ABBV reached its highest trading level at $136.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABBV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Atlantic Equities on August 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $162 from $178 previously.

On May 23, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $140.

Daiwa Securities Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on May 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when SEVERINO MICHAEL sold 79,801 shares for $150.90 per share. The transaction valued at 12,041,780 led to the insider holds 152,103 shares of the business.

SEVERINO MICHAEL sold 100,000 shares of ABBV for $15,404,400 on May 17. The Vice Chairman now owns 152,103 shares after completing the transaction at $154.04 per share. On May 16, another insider, Gosebruch Henry O, who serves as the EVP, Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 83,960 shares for $155.00 each. As a result, the insider received 13,013,800 and left with 16,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AbbVie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABBV has reached a high of $175.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $105.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 145.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 144.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABBV traded about 5.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABBV traded about 4.2M shares per day. A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.77B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ABBV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.32, compared to 13.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Dividends & Splits

ABBV’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.64, up from 3.66 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.28.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.49 and a low estimate of $3.21, while EPS last year was $3.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.67, with high estimates of $3.75 and low estimates of $3.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.11 and $13.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.91. EPS for the following year is $11.99, with 22 analysts recommending between $13.28 and $11.09.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $14.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.94B to a low estimate of $14.42B. As of the current estimate, AbbVie Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.64B, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABBV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.12B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.11B and the low estimate is $53.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.