There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) can be one of them

The closing price of Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) was 70.69 for the day, down -5.61% from the previous closing price of $74.89. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7551678 shares were traded. BBY reached its highest trading level at $74.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on July 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $71 from $106 previously.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on May 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Bilunas Matthew M sold 890 shares for $79.09 per share. The transaction valued at 70,390 led to the insider holds 59,513 shares of the business.

Barry Corie S sold 56 shares of BBY for $3,988 on Jul 11. The CEO now owns 316,631 shares after completing the transaction at $71.22 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Barry Corie S, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 4,388 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 307,173 and left with 315,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Best’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBY has reached a high of $141.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.89.

Shares Statistics:

BBY traded an average of 3.08M shares per day over the past three months and 3.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 226.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.85M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.68, compared to 14.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.35, BBY has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.50. The current Payout Ratio is 30.80% for BBY, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.81 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $2.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.97 and $5.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.88. EPS for the following year is $7.97, with 26 analysts recommending between $10.44 and $5.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.76B, down -9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.81B and the low estimate is $43.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.