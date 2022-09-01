There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) can be one of them

The closing price of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) was 8.71 for the day, down -1.47% from the previous closing price of $8.84. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8584119 shares were traded. HBI reached its highest trading level at $8.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.58.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HBI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 08, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $13.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Bratspies Stephen B bought 34,292 shares for $14.63 per share. The transaction valued at 501,569 led to the insider holds 93,754 shares of the business.

BEEBE CHERYL K bought 6,250 shares of HBI for $97,562 on Feb 08. The Director now owns 20,765 shares after completing the transaction at $15.61 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hanesbrands’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBI has reached a high of $19.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.78.

Shares Statistics:

HBI traded an average of 5.95M shares per day over the past three months and 7.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 349.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.65M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HBI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 35.83M with a Short Ratio of 5.20, compared to 35.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.27% and a Short% of Float of 11.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, HBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.81. The current Payout Ratio is 49.80% for HBI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 2015 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.8B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.53B and the low estimate is $6.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.