There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) can be one of them

The closing price of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) was 65.25 for the day, up 0.25% from the previous closing price of $65.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6793645 shares were traded. MCHP reached its highest trading level at $65.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MCHP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 101.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on June 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $75 from $70 previously.

On March 28, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $79.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on February 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold 1,000 shares for $68.21 per share. The transaction valued at 68,210 led to the insider holds 37,682 shares of the business.

Bjornholt James Eric sold 2,379 shares of MCHP for $162,272 on Aug 23. The Senior VP and CFO now owns 35,333 shares after completing the transaction at $68.21 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, MOORTHY GANESH, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $57.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 458,301 and bolstered with 720,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Microchip’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCHP has reached a high of $90.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.18.

Shares Statistics:

MCHP traded an average of 4.64M shares per day over the past three months and 5.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 553.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 541.42M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MCHP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 14.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.47, MCHP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.46. The current Payout Ratio is 35.20% for MCHP, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2002 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.82 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.35. EPS for the following year is $5.53, with 23 analysts recommending between $6.45 and $4.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.97B to a low estimate of $1.86B. As of the current estimate, Microchip Technology Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.57B, an estimated increase of 24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.96B, an increase of 18.90% less than the figure of $24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.54B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCHP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.82B, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.84B and the low estimate is $6.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.