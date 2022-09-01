There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) can be one of them

The closing price of Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) was 5.04 for the day, down -1.18% from the previous closing price of $5.10. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1198353 shares were traded. RMNI reached its highest trading level at $5.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RMNI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Alliance Global Partners on March 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $8.50 from $10.50 previously.

On January 19, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on November 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13.50 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Lyskawa Nancy sold 5,238 shares for $5.83 per share. The transaction valued at 30,517 led to the insider holds 72,589 shares of the business.

Rowe David W. sold 12,529 shares of RMNI for $72,994 on Aug 04. The EVP, Global Transformation now owns 313,760 shares after completing the transaction at $5.83 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Maddock Kevin, who serves as the EVP,ChiefRecurringRev.Officer of the company, sold 6,266 shares for $5.83 each. As a result, the insider received 36,506 and left with 41,836 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rimini’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMNI has reached a high of $11.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.78.

Shares Statistics:

RMNI traded an average of 356.14K shares per day over the past three months and 434.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.36M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RMNI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.51, compared to 1.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $99.86M to a low estimate of $98.9M. As of the current estimate, Rimini Street Inc.’s year-ago sales were $91.61M, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $103.14M, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $411.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $407.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $409M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $374.43M, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $457.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $458.71M and the low estimate is $455.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.