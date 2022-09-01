There is a good chance Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $486.85 in the most recent trading day, Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) closed at 485.11, down -0.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1350596 shares were traded. ELV reached its highest trading level at $492.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $484.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ELV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Leerink on August 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $580 from $490 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Elevance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELV has reached a high of $533.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $355.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 480.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 469.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 987.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 760.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 240.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ELV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.10, compared to 2.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 0.96%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.14.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.47 and a low estimate of $6.66, while EPS last year was $6.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.38, with high estimates of $5.75 and low estimates of $4.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $29.05 and $28.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $28.84. EPS for the following year is $32.54, with 20 analysts recommending between $33 and $32.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $153.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $136.94B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $162.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165.2B and the low estimate is $157.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.