There is a good chance Xometry Inc. (XMTR) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $51.08 in the most recent trading day, Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) closed at 49.01, down -4.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1464001 shares were traded. XMTR reached its highest trading level at $50.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.26.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XMTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on April 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on November 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $53.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when HORNIG GEORGE sold 20,000 shares for $46.18 per share. The transaction valued at 923,508 led to the insider holds 94,851 shares of the business.

Rollins Emily sold 2,000 shares of XMTR for $92,308 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 3,729 shares after completing the transaction at $46.15 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Zuriff Laurence, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $46.92 each. As a result, the insider received 281,530 and left with 895,286 shares of the company.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.76.

Over the past 52 weeks, XMTR has reached a high of $74.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.83.

The stock has traded on average 505.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 588.83k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.19M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.23% stake in the company. Shares short for XMTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 12.83, compared to 5.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.48% and a Short% of Float of 21.76%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.38, while EPS last year was $-1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.84 and $-1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.04. EPS for the following year is $-0.39, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.08 and $-0.68.

7 analysts predict $93.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $95.09M to a low estimate of $91.3M. As of the current estimate, Xometry Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.03M, an estimated increase of 93.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XMTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $406.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $392.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $397.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $218.34M, up 81.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $544.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565.61M and the low estimate is $526.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.