There Is Still Room For Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) closed the day trading at 141.30 up 0.38% from the previous closing price of $140.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1415172 shares were traded. PWR reached its highest trading level at $142.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $139.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PWR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Argus on July 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

On June 13, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $156.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $140 to $145.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when FOSTER VINCENT D sold 14,948 shares for $119.01 per share. The transaction valued at 1,778,896 led to the insider holds 204,925 shares of the business.

Austin Earl C. Jr. sold 135,000 shares of PWR for $17,074,304 on Jun 10. The President and CEO now owns 689,030 shares after completing the transaction at $126.48 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, WAYNE DONALD, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 1,817 shares for $136.68 each. As a result, the insider received 248,348 and left with 64,895 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Quanta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWR has reached a high of $149.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 120.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PWR traded about 1.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PWR traded about 808.59k shares per day. A total of 143.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.29M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PWR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.27, compared to 6.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.77%.

Dividends & Splits

PWR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.28, up from 0.21 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.50% for PWR, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.45 and $6.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.29. EPS for the following year is $6.96, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.51 and $6.35.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $4.04B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.16B to a low estimate of $3.94B. As of the current estimate, Quanta Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3B, an estimated increase of 34.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.39B, an increase of 31.10% less than the figure of $34.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.29B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.98B, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.44B and the low estimate is $17.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.