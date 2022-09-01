There Is Still Room For Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) closed the day trading at 3.51 up 1.15% from the previous closing price of $3.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1477977 shares were traded. RBBN reached its highest trading level at $3.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RBBN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 1,639,344 shares for $3.05 per share. The transaction valued at 4,999,999 led to the insider holds 27,435,739 shares of the business.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO bought 1,639,344 shares of RBBN for $4,999,999 on Aug 12. The 10% Owner now owns 51,594,927 shares after completing the transaction at $3.05 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,329 shares for $3.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,919 and bolstered with 49,955,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBBN has reached a high of $6.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2714, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8842.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RBBN traded about 505.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RBBN traded about 444.65k shares per day. A total of 150.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.25M. Insiders hold about 20.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RBBN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 2.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $222.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $227.05M to a low estimate of $217M. As of the current estimate, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $210.4M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.99M, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $258.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $249.41M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $864M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $850.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $856.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $844.96M, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $881.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $890.38M and the low estimate is $863.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.