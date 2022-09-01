There Is Still Room For TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) closed the day trading at 126.21 down -0.12% from the previous closing price of $126.36. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1957041 shares were traded. TEL reached its highest trading level at $127.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.78.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TEL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2021, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $148 to $190.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on October 20, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $180.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when CURTIN TERRENCE R sold 3,000 shares for $131.85 per share. The transaction valued at 395,550 led to the insider holds 54,969 shares of the business.

CURTIN TERRENCE R sold 100,000 shares of TEL for $13,145,522 on Aug 25. The Chief Exec. Officer & Director now owns 54,969 shares after completing the transaction at $131.46 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, CURTIN TERRENCE R, who serves as the Chief Exec. Officer & Director of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $130.72 each. As a result, the insider received 9,804,059 and left with 54,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEL has reached a high of $166.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 124.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TEL traded about 1.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TEL traded about 1.36M shares per day. A total of 322.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 319.26M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TEL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.57, compared to 3.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Dividends & Splits

TEL’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.24, up from 1.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.86 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $1.84 and low estimates of $1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.18 and $6.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.09. EPS for the following year is $7.55, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.8 and $7.11.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $4.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.25B to a low estimate of $4.03B. As of the current estimate, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $3.82B, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.92B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.2B and the low estimate is $16.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.