There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Catalent Inc. (CTLT).

As of close of business last night, Catalent Inc.’s stock clocked out at 88.00, down -1.43% from its previous closing price of $89.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2067025 shares were traded. CTLT reached its highest trading level at $90.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTLT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 16, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $160.

On December 10, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $120.

On June 25, 2020, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.Argus initiated its Buy rating on June 25, 2020, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Gunther Scott sold 1,639 shares for $104.07 per share. The transaction valued at 170,571 led to the insider holds 23,988 shares of the business.

Riley Michael A. sold 2,491 shares of CTLT for $259,238 on Aug 26. The Pres. Bio Product Delivery Div now owns 6,592 shares after completing the transaction at $104.07 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Riley Michael A., who serves as the Pres. Bio Product Delivery Div of the company, sold 1,482 shares for $103.04 each. As a result, the insider received 152,705 and left with 9,083 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Catalent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTLT has reached a high of $142.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTLT traded 1.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 180.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.76M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CTLT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 4.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.85 and $3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.76. EPS for the following year is $4.13, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $1.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, Catalent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4B, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.58B and the low estimate is $5.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.