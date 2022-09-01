There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding CME Group Inc. (CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) closed the day trading at 195.61 up 0.22% from the previous closing price of $195.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1600926 shares were traded. CME reached its highest trading level at $198.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $195.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CME, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1184.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $171.

Atlantic Equities Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on June 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $235.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when GLICKMAN DANIEL R sold 500 shares for $196.39 per share. The transaction valued at 98,194 led to the insider holds 14,597 shares of the business.

Piell Hilda Harris sold 4,901 shares of CME for $999,216 on Aug 15. The Sr MD & Chief HR Officer now owns 33,140 shares after completing the transaction at $203.88 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Tully Sean, who serves as the Sr MD Global Hd Financial & OT of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $229.80 each. As a result, the insider received 919,200 and left with 18,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CME’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CME has reached a high of $256.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $183.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 202.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 219.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CME traded about 1.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CME traded about 1.24M shares per day. A total of 358.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 357.85M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CME as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 2.27, compared to 3.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Dividends & Splits

CME’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.00, up from 3.45 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68. The current Payout Ratio is 47.20% for CME, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 22, 2012 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.07 and a low estimate of $1.81, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.15 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.2 and $7.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.91. EPS for the following year is $8.42, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.21 and $7.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.69B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.65B and the low estimate is $4.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.