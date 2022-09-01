There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Cognex Corporation (CGNX)

The closing price of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) was 42.11 for the day, down -1.77% from the previous closing price of $42.87. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1558854 shares were traded. CGNX reached its highest trading level at $43.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CGNX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 03, 2022, Bernstein Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when PARROTTE DIANNE M bought 3,000 shares for $46.00 per share. The transaction valued at 138,000 led to the insider holds 3,608 shares of the business.

ALIAS PATRICK sold 427 shares of CGNX for $27,221 on Feb 17. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $63.75 per share. On Nov 12, another insider, Todgham Paul, who serves as the SVP, CFO of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $82.99 each. As a result, the insider received 248,979 and left with 3,492 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cognex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGNX has reached a high of $92.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.40.

Shares Statistics:

CGNX traded an average of 1.16M shares per day over the past three months and 993.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 173.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.25M. Insiders hold about 4.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CGNX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.31, compared to 4.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, CGNX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.26. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.36. The current Payout Ratio is 17.30% for CGNX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.99 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $1.97, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $282M to a low estimate of $274.55M. As of the current estimate, Cognex Corporation’s year-ago sales were $264.61M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.