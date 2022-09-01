There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

The closing price of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) was 42.26 for the day, down -2.54% from the previous closing price of $43.36. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4214898 shares were traded. WDC reached its highest trading level at $43.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WDC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

Susquehanna Downgraded its Positive to Neutral on April 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Zamiska Gene M. sold 4,776 shares for $63.00 per share. The transaction valued at 300,888 led to the insider holds 26,719 shares of the business.

Sivaram Srinivasan sold 11,380 shares of WDC for $607,385 on Feb 15. The President, Tech & Strategy now owns 254,507 shares after completing the transaction at $53.37 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Price Paula A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,150 shares for $51.82 each. As a result, the insider received 215,054 and left with 7,545 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDC has reached a high of $69.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.13.

Shares Statistics:

WDC traded an average of 3.32M shares per day over the past three months and 2.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 312.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 311.80M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WDC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.94, compared to 7.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for WDC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 01, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.74 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $2.86 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.28 and $7.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.03. EPS for the following year is $8.32, with 14 analysts recommending between $11.65 and $6.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.54B to a low estimate of $4.41B. As of the current estimate, Western Digital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.24B, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.58B, up 26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.07B and the low estimate is $18.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.