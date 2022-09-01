This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO)

As of close of business last night, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 6.09, down -2.09% from its previous closing price of $6.22. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1116593 shares were traded. ARLO reached its highest trading level at $6.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARLO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On July 29, 2020, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Summers Grady bought 1,133 shares for $7.01 per share. The transaction valued at 7,942 led to the insider holds 189,729 shares of the business.

Aggarwal Prashant sold 122,636 shares of ARLO for $981,088 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 27,397 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Mattingly Gordon, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $8.00 each. As a result, the insider received 280,000 and left with 647,209 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARLO has reached a high of $11.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.03.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARLO traded 577.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 493.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.44M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ARLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.78, compared to 3.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.2 and $-0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.25. EPS for the following year is $-0.01, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $-0.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $110.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $112M to a low estimate of $108.6M. As of the current estimate, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $98.57M, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.39M, an increase of 17.10% over than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $515.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $507.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $435.14M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $631.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $660.9M and the low estimate is $599.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.