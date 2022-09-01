This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

As of close of business last night, Callaway Golf Company’s stock clocked out at 22.13, down -2.68% from its previous closing price of $22.74. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1543332 shares were traded. ELY reached its highest trading level at $23.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ELY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $29.

On November 16, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 16, 2021, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when ANDERSON ERIK J sold 5,000 shares for $24.89 per share. The transaction valued at 124,450 led to the insider holds 594,321 shares of the business.

ANDERSON ERIK J sold 22,500 shares of ELY for $518,400 on Aug 08. The Director now owns 599,321 shares after completing the transaction at $23.04 per share. On May 17, another insider, Fine Rebecca, who serves as the EVP, Chief People Officer of the company, bought 1,175 shares for $21.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,404 and bolstered with 6,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Callaway’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELY has reached a high of $31.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ELY traded 1.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 184.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.58M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ELY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.13M with a Short Ratio of 7.37, compared to 13.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.65% and a Short% of Float of 10.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ELY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 16, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 12, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.92 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $1.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Callaway Golf Company’s year-ago sales were $753.13M, an estimated increase of 45.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $972.95M, an increase of 15.10% less than the figure of $45.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $945.3M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.45B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.