This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Genpact Limited (G)

In the latest session, Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) closed at 46.98 up 1.49% from its previous closing price of $46.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1224808 shares were traded. G reached its highest trading level at $47.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Genpact Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on February 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $51 from $57 previously.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $54.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 03, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Kalra Balkrishan sold 10,000 shares for $47.35 per share. The transaction valued at 473,542 led to the insider holds 183,685 shares of the business.

White Heather sold 15,000 shares of G for $725,418 on Aug 12. The SVP & Chief Legal Officer now owns 30,587 shares after completing the transaction at $48.36 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Stein Kathryn Vanpelt, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $48.04 each. As a result, the insider received 720,660 and left with 83,223 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Genpact’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, G has reached a high of $54.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, G has traded an average of 854.95K shares per day and 628.36k over the past ten days. A total of 184.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.25M. Shares short for G as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.06, compared to 2.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.24%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for G is 0.50, from 0.39 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.64. EPS for the following year is $2.97, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.02 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for G’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.69B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.76B and the low estimate is $4.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.