This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

As of close of business last night, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 10.51, down -2.69% from its previous closing price of $10.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2110323 shares were traded. HAYW reached its highest trading level at $10.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HAYW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $13 from $20 previously.

On July 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $16.

On April 05, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 05, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Jones Eifion sold 140,501 shares for $13.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,951,489 led to the insider holds 175,282 shares of the business.

Billow Lesley sold 968 shares of HAYW for $14,578 on Jun 13. The SVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 49,097 shares after completing the transaction at $15.06 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Billow Lesley, who serves as the SVP, Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 968 shares for $15.81 each. As a result, the insider received 15,304 and left with 49,097 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hayward’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAYW has reached a high of $28.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HAYW traded 1.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 218.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.41M. Shares short for HAYW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.14M with a Short Ratio of 9.12, compared to 8.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.01% and a Short% of Float of 28.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.36 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.42 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.