Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2162954 shares were traded. BDN reached its highest trading level at $8.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.98.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BDN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $0.

On January 18, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Joyce Michael sold 7,500 shares for $14.02 per share. The transaction valued at 105,150 led to the insider holds 87,040 shares of the business.

WIRTH TOM sold 5,000 shares of BDN for $68,863 on Nov 04. The Executive Vice President & CFO now owns 228,873 shares after completing the transaction at $13.77 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brandywine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 87.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 17.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDN has reached a high of $14.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BDN traded about 1.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BDN traded about 1.65M shares per day. A total of 171.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.69M. Shares short for BDN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.19M with a Short Ratio of 5.07, compared to 7.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Dividends & Splits

BDN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.76, up from 0.76 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.47. The current Payout Ratio is 821.90% for BDN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 25, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $-0.11.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $124.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $129.3M to a low estimate of $118M. As of the current estimate, Brandywine Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $120.42M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $125.72M, an increase of 0.20% less than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $131.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119.64M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $512.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $469.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $496.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $486.82M, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $518.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $537.75M and the low estimate is $497.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.