Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW)

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) closed the day trading at 9.53 down -1.35% from the previous closing price of $9.66. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1069106 shares were traded. CXW reached its highest trading level at $9.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CXW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 18, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.85.

On March 16, 2020, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Noble Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on March 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when PRANN JOHN R JR sold 5,000 shares for $10.05 per share. The transaction valued at 50,250 led to the insider holds 86,267 shares of the business.

Mayberry Lucibeth sold 75,000 shares of CXW for $853,088 on Jun 28. The EVP, Real Estate now owns 229,799 shares after completing the transaction at $11.37 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, MARSHALL THURGOOD JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $12.98 each. As a result, the insider received 129,796 and left with 49,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CoreCivic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXW has reached a high of $14.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.76.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CXW traded about 1.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CXW traded about 1.19M shares per day. A total of 120.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.74M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CXW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.74, compared to 6.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.11% and a Short% of Float of 9.06%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CXW, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 08, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $460.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $462.69M to a low estimate of $455M. As of the current estimate, CoreCivic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $466.09M, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.