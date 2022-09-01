Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Trane Technologies plc (TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) closed the day trading at 154.07 down -0.50% from the previous closing price of $154.84. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1745595 shares were traded. TT reached its highest trading level at $157.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $154.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 193.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2022, Wolfe Research reiterated its Peer Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $210 to $202.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on February 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $185 to $174.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when AVEDON MARCIA J sold 11,821 shares for $154.96 per share. The transaction valued at 1,831,780 led to the insider holds 104,156 shares of the business.

SULTANA KEITH A sold 278 shares of TT for $44,481 on Feb 10. The Senior Vice President now owns 25,365 shares after completing the transaction at $160.00 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, AVEDON MARCIA J, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 822 shares for $159.82 each. As a result, the insider received 131,375 and left with 104,156 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Trane’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TT has reached a high of $204.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 157.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TT traded about 1.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TT traded about 1.25M shares per day. A total of 233.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.24M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.46, compared to 1.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Dividends & Splits

TT’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.68, up from 2.30 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72. The current Payout Ratio is 29.20% for TT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1289:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.14 and a low estimate of $2.08, while EPS last year was $1.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.29 and low estimates of $2.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.1 and $6.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.06. EPS for the following year is $7.76, with 11 analysts recommending between $7.95 and $6.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.14B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.35B and the low estimate is $15.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.