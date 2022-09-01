United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) closed the day trading at 226.62 up 3.49% from the previous closing price of $218.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1362808 shares were traded. UTHR reached its highest trading level at $230.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $208.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UTHR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2021, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $205.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when CAUSEY CHRISTOPHER sold 3,500 shares for $224.96 per share. The transaction valued at 787,360 led to the insider holds 2,835 shares of the business.

MAHON PAUL A sold 4,552 shares of UTHR for $1,027,887 on Aug 04. The EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 36,397 shares after completing the transaction at $225.81 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, MAHON PAUL A, who serves as the EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $226.27 each. As a result, the insider received 1,357,635 and left with 36,397 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTHR has reached a high of $245.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $158.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 228.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 203.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UTHR traded about 437.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UTHR traded about 430.78k shares per day. A total of 45.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.70M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UTHR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.45, compared to 1.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.63 and a low estimate of $3.42, while EPS last year was $3.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.29, with high estimates of $5.16 and low estimates of $3.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.8 and $14.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.55. EPS for the following year is $19.1, with 11 analysts recommending between $25.1 and $14.25.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $461.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $474.3M to a low estimate of $441.94M. As of the current estimate, United Therapeutics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $446.5M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $481.95M, an increase of 8.40% over than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $508M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $445.47M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UTHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.35B and the low estimate is $1.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.