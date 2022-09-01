Update from Freshpet Inc. (FRPT): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) was 43.53 for the day, down -1.47% from the previous closing price of $44.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1034384 shares were traded. FRPT reached its highest trading level at $46.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FRPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $69.

On May 20, 2022, Atlantic Equities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $70.

On April 28, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $135.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on April 28, 2022, with a $135 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Weise Stephen sold 8,000 shares for $68.00 per share. The transaction valued at 544,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Weise Stephen sold 4,351 shares of FRPT for $459,978 on Mar 03. The EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $105.73 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, NORRIS CHARLES A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $110.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 550,150 and bolstered with 30,173 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRPT has reached a high of $159.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.87.

Shares Statistics:

FRPT traded an average of 848.16K shares per day over the past three months and 917.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.97M. Shares short for FRPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.59, compared to 4.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.65% and a Short% of Float of 9.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.41 and $-0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $-0.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $152.85M to a low estimate of $140M. As of the current estimate, Freshpet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $106.2M, an estimated increase of 38.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $594.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $572.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $582.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.49M, up 37.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $762.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $802.4M and the low estimate is $740M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.