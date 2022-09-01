Update from II-VI Incorporated (IIVI): A steady trajectory

The closing price of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) was 47.23 for the day, down -1.28% from the previous closing price of $47.84. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2424765 shares were traded. IIVI reached its highest trading level at $47.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IIVI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $59 from $75 previously.

On February 10, 2022, Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $77 to $79.

Citigroup reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when RAYMOND MARY JANE sold 2,000 shares for $51.97 per share. The transaction valued at 103,940 led to the insider holds 184,356 shares of the business.

Koeppen Christopher sold 500 shares of IIVI for $30,855 on Apr 18. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 29,329 shares after completing the transaction at $61.71 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, BASHAW WALTER ROBERT II, who serves as the President of the company, sold 350 shares for $70.95 each. As a result, the insider received 24,832 and left with 48,065 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, II-VI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IIVI has reached a high of $75.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.91.

Shares Statistics:

IIVI traded an average of 1.92M shares per day over the past three months and 2.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.70M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IIVI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.34M with a Short Ratio of 5.53, compared to 20.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.56% and a Short% of Float of 12.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.79 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.68. EPS for the following year is $4.21, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.84 and $3.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $875.19M to a low estimate of $844M. As of the current estimate, II-VI Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $808.01M, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $939.19M, an increase of 16.10% over than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $860M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IIVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.27B and the low estimate is $3.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.