What shareholders can do to beat the market with Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) stock

In the latest session, Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) closed at 73.41 down -0.01% from its previous closing price of $73.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1053635 shares were traded. HSIC reached its highest trading level at $73.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Henry Schein Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 94.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $93 to $85.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on June 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $103 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when BENJAMIN GERALD A sold 11,489 shares for $85.47 per share. The transaction valued at 981,965 led to the insider holds 95,616 shares of the business.

Siegel Walter sold 15,070 shares of HSIC for $1,250,358 on May 06. The Sr. VP & Chief Legal Officer now owns 40,122 shares after completing the transaction at $82.97 per share. On May 06, another insider, Ettinger Michael S, who serves as the SVP Corp/Legal Ch of Staff Sec of the company, sold 21,112 shares for $84.69 each. As a result, the insider received 1,788,046 and left with 73,853 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Henry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSIC has reached a high of $92.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HSIC has traded an average of 807.31K shares per day and 842.01k over the past ten days. A total of 137.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.72M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HSIC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.08M with a Short Ratio of 4.59, compared to 3.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.92 and $4.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.86. EPS for the following year is $5.16, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.3 and $4.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.4B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.12B and the low estimate is $12.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.