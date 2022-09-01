What shareholders can do to beat the market with KB Home (KBH) stock

As of close of business last night, KB Home’s stock clocked out at 28.65, down -2.19% from its previous closing price of $29.29. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1435079 shares were traded. KBH reached its highest trading level at $29.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KBH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $35.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on May 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 when MEZGER JEFFREY T sold 79,718 shares for $42.28 per share. The transaction valued at 3,370,477 led to the insider holds 1,097,611 shares of the business.

MEZGER JEFFREY T sold 121,408 shares of KBH for $5,086,995 on Nov 11. The President and CEO now owns 1,097,611 shares after completing the transaction at $41.90 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Woram Brian J, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 39,370 shares for $41.56 each. As a result, the insider received 1,636,217 and left with 104,593 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KBH has reached a high of $50.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KBH traded 1.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.07M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KBH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.66, compared to 4.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.22% and a Short% of Float of 7.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, KBH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89. The current Payout Ratio is 8.00% for KBH, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 28, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.77 and a low estimate of $2.53, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.74, with high estimates of $4.3 and low estimates of $3.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.52 and $9.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.16. EPS for the following year is $9.54, with 17 analysts recommending between $11.99 and $8.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.87B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.83B. As of the current estimate, KB Home’s year-ago sales were $1.57B, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.4B, an increase of 43.30% over than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.21B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.72B, up 28.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.31B and the low estimate is $6.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.