What shareholders can do to beat the market with PVH Corp. (PVH) stock

As of close of business last night, PVH Corp.’s stock clocked out at 56.25, down -10.49% from its previous closing price of $62.84. In other words, the price has decreased by $-6.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3962444 shares were traded. PVH reached its highest trading level at $61.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PVH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $95 to $59.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $122 to $89.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when PERLMAN DANA sold 455 shares for $80.50 per share. The transaction valued at 36,628 led to the insider holds 16,409 shares of the business.

NASELLA HENRY bought 960 shares of PVH for $99,984 on Dec 08. The Director now owns 30,377 shares after completing the transaction at $104.15 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, HAGMAN MARTIJN, who serves as the CEO, PVH Europe of the company, sold 5,572 shares for $121.37 each. As a result, the insider received 676,274 and left with 43,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PVH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PVH has reached a high of $125.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PVH traded 1.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.62M. Shares short for PVH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.69, compared to 2.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 6.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, PVH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.30% for PVH, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 1991 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.35 and a low estimate of $1.98, while EPS last year was $2.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.89, with high estimates of $3.17 and low estimates of $2.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.49 and $8.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.91. EPS for the following year is $10.47, with 18 analysts recommending between $12.3 and $8.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.15B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.13B and the low estimate is $8.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.