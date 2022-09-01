What shareholders can do to beat the market with Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) stock

As of close of business last night, Shift Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.85, down -2.86% from its previous closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1207133 shares were traded. SFT reached its highest trading level at $0.8884 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8350.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SFT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2.50 to $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFT has reached a high of $8.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0225, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9844.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SFT traded 2.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 698.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.29M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SFT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.33M with a Short Ratio of 4.36, compared to 16.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.72% and a Short% of Float of 20.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.45 and a low estimate of $-0.63, while EPS last year was $-0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.48, with high estimates of $-0.32 and low estimates of $-0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.86 and $-2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.21. EPS for the following year is $-1.78, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.76 and $-2.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $233.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $260M to a low estimate of $222.9M. As of the current estimate, Shift Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.85M, an estimated increase of 50.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $897.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $636.87M, up 59.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.