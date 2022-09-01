What shareholders can do to beat the market with Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) stock

As of close of business last night, Skillsoft Corp.’s stock clocked out at 3.22, down -6.67% from its previous closing price of $3.45. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1008399 shares were traded. SKIL reached its highest trading level at $3.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SKIL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 28, 2022, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 28, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Ferrera Gary W bought 30,000 shares for $3.61 per share. The transaction valued at 108,270 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

TARR JEFFREY R bought 30,000 shares of SKIL for $133,170 on Jun 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 437,857 shares after completing the transaction at $4.44 per share. On Sep 17, another insider, Murray Ryan H, who serves as the Interim CFO, CAO of the company, bought 17,500 shares for $10.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 187,075 and bolstered with 17,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKIL has reached a high of $12.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0154, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3766.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SKIL traded 669.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 383.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.37M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SKIL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.57M with a Short Ratio of 5.63, compared to 3.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 5.62%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.19, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.4 and $-0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.58. EPS for the following year is $-0.47, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.27 and $-0.88.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $184.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $187.7M to a low estimate of $178M. As of the current estimate, Skillsoft Corp.’s year-ago sales were $166.24M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $843.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $752.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $775.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $567.39M, up 36.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $825.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $933.1M and the low estimate is $765.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.