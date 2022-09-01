Which analyst expects BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) closed at 6.76 up 0.45% from its previous closing price of $6.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1130381 shares were traded. BTRS reached its highest trading level at $6.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BTRS Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Keefe Bruyette on January 07, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On November 08, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On August 24, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 24, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Eng Joe bought 30,590 shares for $4.85 per share. The transaction valued at 148,362 led to the insider holds 78,528 shares of the business.

Herning Andrew J sold 5,496 shares of BTRS for $27,095 on Jun 01. The Senior Vice President, Finance now owns 93,105 shares after completing the transaction at $4.93 per share. On May 16, another insider, Herning Andrew J, who serves as the Senior Vice President, Finance of the company, sold 366 shares for $4.74 each. As a result, the insider received 1,735 and left with 83,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTRS has reached a high of $11.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTRS has traded an average of 905.97K shares per day and 587.8k over the past ten days. A total of 173.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.70M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BTRS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.77, compared to 3.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 5.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.34 and $-0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.39. EPS for the following year is $-0.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.21 and $-0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $41.01M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $42.02M to a low estimate of $39.49M. As of the current estimate, BTRS Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.59M, an estimated increase of 29.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.18M, an increase of 36.10% over than the figure of $29.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $168.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $165M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $166.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $131.57M, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $207.7M and the low estimate is $198.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.