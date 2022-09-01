Which analyst expects Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 6.34, down -0.16% from its previous closing price of $6.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1190563 shares were traded. CYXT reached its highest trading level at $6.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CYXT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

On January 03, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $14.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on January 03, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Miranda Edmundo sold 1,548 shares for $11.77 per share. The transaction valued at 18,220 led to the insider holds 5,944 shares of the business.

Semah Victor sold 8,292 shares of CYXT for $97,597 on Aug 10. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 29,202 shares after completing the transaction at $11.77 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Sagasta Carlos Ignacio, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 19,304 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 227,208 and left with 54,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYXT has reached a high of $15.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CYXT traded 619.94K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 178.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CYXT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 9.98, compared to 5.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 42.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.69 and $-1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.86. EPS for the following year is $-0.68, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.43 and $-0.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $748.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $741.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $745.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $703.7M, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $785.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $792.4M and the low estimate is $775.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.