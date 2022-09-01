Which analyst expects Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) closed at 104.37 down -0.14% from its previous closing price of $104.52. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1026730 shares were traded. RJF reached its highest trading level at $105.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Raymond James Financial Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $150.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2021, with a $150 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Bunn James E sold 6,000 shares for $100.21 per share. The transaction valued at 601,287 led to the insider holds 25,096 shares of the business.

Allaire Bella Loykhter sold 15,000 shares of RJF for $1,721,700 on Feb 10. The Executive Vice President-RJA now owns 70,357 shares after completing the transaction at $114.78 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Dowdle Jeffrey A, who serves as the COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. of the company, sold 18,972 shares for $112.73 each. As a result, the insider received 2,138,668 and left with 43,437 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Raymond’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RJF has reached a high of $117.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RJF has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 672.8k over the past ten days. A total of 210.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RJF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.58, compared to 1.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RJF is 1.36, from 1.52 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.38. The current Payout Ratio is 16.60% for RJF, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 21, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.07 and a low estimate of $1.88, while EPS last year was $2.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.3, with high estimates of $2.54 and low estimates of $2.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.08 and $7.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.36. EPS for the following year is $9.15, with 9 analysts recommending between $10.8 and $7.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.78B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.86B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.69B, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.94B, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.78B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RJF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.76B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.58B and the low estimate is $11.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.