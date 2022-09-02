A correction may be in store for Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares?

As of close of business last night, Autodesk Inc.’s stock clocked out at 201.95, up 0.10% from its previous closing price of $201.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1251578 shares were traded. ADSK reached its highest trading level at $202.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $195.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADSK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $270.

On July 27, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $320.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Anagnost Andrew sold 34,366 shares for $206.87 per share. The transaction valued at 7,109,155 led to the insider holds 76,968 shares of the business.

Hope Stephen W. sold 327 shares of ADSK for $58,020 on Jul 12. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 4,186 shares after completing the transaction at $177.43 per share. On May 31, another insider, Pearce Rebecca, who serves as the EVP, Chief People Officer of the company, sold 1,608 shares for $207.86 each. As a result, the insider received 334,244 and left with 19,325 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Autodesk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 79.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 64.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADSK has reached a high of $335.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $163.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 201.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 220.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADSK traded 1.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 217.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 216.52M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ADSK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 3.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $1.53, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.67, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.66 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.55. EPS for the following year is $7.88, with 20 analysts recommending between $8.75 and $6.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.89B and the low estimate is $5.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.