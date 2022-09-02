A correction may be in store for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) shares?

As of close of business last night, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock clocked out at 90.87, up 1.87% from its previous closing price of $89.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1105282 shares were traded. BMRN reached its highest trading level at $90.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.78.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BMRN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1107.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $110.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on April 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $96 to $113.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 3,000 shares for $95.21 per share. The transaction valued at 285,630 led to the insider holds 328,324 shares of the business.

BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 4,000 shares of BMRN for $379,000 on Aug 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 331,324 shares after completing the transaction at $94.75 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Ajer Jeffrey Robert, who serves as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $95.62 each. As a result, the insider received 286,860 and left with 44,088 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BioMarin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 393.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMRN has reached a high of $97.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BMRN traded 1.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 847.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 185.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.23M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BMRN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.27M with a Short Ratio of 10.23, compared to 11.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.09% and a Short% of Float of 6.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.07 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $521.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $545M to a low estimate of $497M. As of the current estimate, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $501.69M, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $520.87M, an increase of 19.70% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $571.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $478.57M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.42B and the low estimate is $2.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.