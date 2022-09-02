A glimpse at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) closed at 40.19 down -2.48% from its previous closing price of $41.21. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3450277 shares were traded. AEM reached its highest trading level at $40.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.02.

For a deeper understanding of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 401.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

On February 03, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $67 to $69.

As of this moment, Agnico’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 44.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Over the past 52 weeks, AEM has reached a high of $67.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.78.

For the past three months, AEM has traded an average of 3.04M shares per day and 2.63M over the past ten days. A total of 455.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 455.23M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AEM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.56, compared to 6.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AEM is 1.60, from 1.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.48.

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.08 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.88. EPS for the following year is $2.83, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $1.42.

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.13B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.13B to a low estimate of $2.13B. As of the current estimate, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.25B, an estimated increase of 70.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.14B, an increase of 75.60% over than the figure of $70.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.14B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 57.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.39B and the low estimate is $7.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.