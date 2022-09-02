A glimpse at Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) closed at 14.78 down -3.52% from its previous closing price of $15.32. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1033515 shares were traded. BBW reached its highest trading level at $16.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.40.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 13, 2017, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Dougherty & Company reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 28, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14.50 to $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Dixon Robert L JR sold 1,940 shares for $17.43 per share. The transaction valued at 33,811 led to the insider holds 48,870 shares of the business.

Carrara George sold 3,250 shares of BBW for $59,107 on Jun 10. The Director now owns 31,887 shares after completing the transaction at $18.19 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Hurt J. Christopher, who serves as the Chief Ops&Experience Officer of the company, sold 50,309 shares for $19.28 each. As a result, the insider received 969,723 and left with 100,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Build-A-Bear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBW has reached a high of $23.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBW has traded an average of 322.82K shares per day and 330.09k over the past ten days. A total of 15.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.87M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BBW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 5.71, compared to 1.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.28% and a Short% of Float of 15.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.76 and $2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.76. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.91 and $2.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $454.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $454.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $454.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $411.52M, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $479.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $479.18M and the low estimate is $479.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.