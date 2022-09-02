A glimpse at Virtu Financial Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Virtu Financial Inc.’s stock clocked out at 23.25, up 1.26% from its previous closing price of $22.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1827479 shares were traded. VIRT reached its highest trading level at $23.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.60.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VIRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2020, Rosenblatt Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $28.

On September 11, 2020, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on September 11, 2020, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Minieri Joanne bought 4,000 shares for $23.45 per share. The transaction valued at 93,800 led to the insider holds 12,187 shares of the business.

Cavoli Stephen sold 30,000 shares of VIRT for $866,940 on May 05. The EVP now owns 73,277 shares after completing the transaction at $28.90 per share. On May 04, another insider, Cavoli Stephen, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $29.40 each. As a result, the insider received 1,176,167 and left with 103,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Virtu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRT has reached a high of $38.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VIRT traded 1.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.17M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.06, compared to 3.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.96, VIRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.16.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.09 and $3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.06 and $2.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $362.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $416M to a low estimate of $327.63M. As of the current estimate, Virtu Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $354.44M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $372.66M, a decrease of -23.30% less than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $413.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $338.64M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, down -17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.