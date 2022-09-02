A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)

The price of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) closed at 14.59 in the last session, down -1.75% from day before closing price of $14.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23676010 shares were traded. GOLD reached its highest trading level at $14.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GOLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Barrick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOLD has reached a high of $25.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GOLD traded on average about 21.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 22.55M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.78B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GOLD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 31.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.47, compared to 29.19M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GOLD is 0.40, which was 0.33 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25. The current Payout Ratio is 47.20% for GOLD, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.23. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 25 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.42B to a low estimate of $3.02B. As of the current estimate, Barrick Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.54B, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.26B, a decrease of -0.70% over than the figure of $-10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.05B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.6B, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.97B and the low estimate is $10.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.