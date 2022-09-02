A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

After closing at $26.25 in the most recent trading day, Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) closed at 26.29, up 0.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4437721 shares were traded. PEAK reached its highest trading level at $26.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PEAK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $31 from $33 previously.

On June 03, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $34.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 when GARVEY CHRISTINE sold 300 shares for $34.35 per share. The transaction valued at 10,306 led to the insider holds 22,709 shares of the business.

GARVEY CHRISTINE sold 575 shares of PEAK for $20,813 on Sep 09. The Director now owns 23,009 shares after completing the transaction at $36.20 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Healthpeak’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 55.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 22.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEAK has reached a high of $36.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 539.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 538.01M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PEAK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.25, compared to 9.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PEAK’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.27, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.84. The current Payout Ratio is 293.30% for PEAK, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1098:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $2.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.